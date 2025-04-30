Andrea Horwath undergoing surgery after falling during windy conditions Tuesday

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath speaks during in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath is undergoing surgery for a broken wrist after she fell on the stairs outside city hall during “extremely windy conditions” Tuesday, her office says.

The mayor’s office previously said Horwath was hospitalized after an “accident,” but didn’t disclose the nature of her injuries.

In an update on Wednesday, her team said in addition to a broken wrist, she is also being assessed for an elbow fracture and leg injury.

Environment Canada issued several weather alerts and warnings for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Tuesday as winds gusted up to 100 km/h in some areas.

The alerts have since lifted, but the wind left downed trees and power lines in its wake and some people are still without electricity at time of writing.

Horwath’s office said on Tuesday that, depending on medical advice, she may take a “short medical leave” to rest and recover. If that happens, the office said it will “ensure continuity of leadership.”

“We are grateful for the community’s outpouring of concern and well wishes and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” her office said.