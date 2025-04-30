Police search for ‘suspicious person’ who tried to lure child into vehicle at Mississauga park

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to lure a child into his vehicle with candy at a park in Mississauga last week.

Police said the incident happened on April 23 at Burnhamdale Park, in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street, between 11:55 a.m. and 12:35 p.m.

A man approached a student and asked them to come to his vehicle “for the purpose of getting candy,” police said.

“The child did not know the man who then grabbed the child by the wrist. The child managed to break free by hitting the man and got to a safe place,” police said.

Investigators have released a description of the “suspicious person,” saying he is a white male with brown hair and black glasses and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts.

Police said he left the area in a black SUV.

They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 905-453-2121, extension 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Also, anyone with footage from April 22 to April 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. could upload them here.