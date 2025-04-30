Toronto District School Board floats closing swimming pools, eliminating some music instructors to offset $58M deficit

A Toronto District School Board logo is seen on a sign in front of a high school in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Facing a $58-million deficit for the 2025-2026 academic year, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is considering closing more than half of its swimming pools and eliminating some music instructor positions in an effort to keep its head above water.

The recommendation is one of several cost-saving measures detailed in a report that’s set to go before the board’s Finance, Budget and Enrolment Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

In it, the board notes that it owns and operates 66 pools across the city for which it does not receive money from Ontario’s Ministry of Education to run. Of those pools, 27 are leased to the City of Toronto and two to private third parties after school hours, agreements which are projected to generate more than $6 million in revenue this school year.

However, because operating costs eclipse those revenues at an estimated $17.2 million, the board is proposing closing the pools that aren’t leased to shift to a “cost recovery” structure and laying off all 86 of its aquatic instructors.

“TDSB does not have funding to continue to operate pools that are not leased by the city or a third party on a cost recovery basis. At this time, this would mean the closing of thirty-five pools across the city,” the report reads, adding that the move would save the board $12.8 million in annual operating costs.

Also included in the report is a recommendation to eliminate the board’s 74 itinerant music instructors, delay the delivery of electronic devices to students and tweak outdoor education activities to a “cost recovery” model as well.

The proposal to close some of the school board’s aquatic facilities is already making waves online and has since caught the attention of Toronto Coun. Josh Matlow, who launched a petition alongside board Trustee Shelley Laskin to save the pools.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Toronto’s school pools are once again at risk. Learning how to swim is an essential part of a child’s education,” the pair wrote, noting that the TDSB previously recommended closing most school pools in 2008 before the province stepped in with funding.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in the same situation again…that’s why we are calling on the Government of Ontario to take responsibility and step in to protect these neighbourhood assets.”

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of Education, but has not received a response.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the TDSB noted that despite the recommendations, “no final decisions have been made.

“While a number of options have been brought forward for consideration, it will ultimately be up to school Trustees to make any final decisions as part of the annual budget process , with a final decision expected in late June," the board said.

Last week, the province announced it was launching a financial probe into three boards, including the TDSB, over ongoing financial deficits and spending concerns.

The ministry said that the probe, which also includes the Toronto Catholic District School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, opens the door for the province to take control of all three boards spending, depending on the results.