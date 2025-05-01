3 foreign nationals returned to U.S. after caught crossing Canadian border in Fort Erie

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) marked cruiser is parked next to a RCMP Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk at the CBSA Lansdowne Port of Entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Three foreigners were caught last month crossing the Canadian border illegally using the Fort Erie train bridge, the RCMP said.

In a news release on Thursday, the RCMP said one person was arrested immediately while another was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.

The third individual, the RCMP said, was able to get into a waiting vehicle and flee. Mounties responding to the incident were nearly struck by the vehicle as it was driving away, the RCMP said.

The migrant and the driver, who were identified as Cuban national Alexander Cardenas and his wife, Yenny Justo, surrendered to police on April 23, CBSA said.

Cardenas and the two other migrants were returned to the U.S. while Yusto was charged with dangerous operation of conveyance, conspiracy and fail to report under the Customs Act.

In recent months, the CBSA and RCMP have arrested several foreigners crossing the railway bridge, which they monitor 24/7.

“Our strong partnership with the RCMP has enabled the continued success in apprehending those circumventing legal immigration routes. The diligent work of our Canada Border Services Agency inland team led to the identity and location of the subjects in this case,” Abeid Morgan, the director of the CBSA’s intelligence and enforcement operations division, said in a statement.