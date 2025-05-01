$50,000 worth of jewelry stolen during St. Catharines house party: police

Niagara Regional Police say roughly $50,000 worth of jewlery was stolen during a house party in St. Catharines. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

High-end Rolex and Cartier watches are among the $50,000 worth of jewelry police say was stolen from a St. Catharines residence during a house party earlier this year.

In a news release, police say officers were called on April 10 to a home near Read and Lakeshore roads for a report of a theft. Investigators say the complainant had just returned home from out of the country when they discovered several pieces of jewelry were missing.

Police said investigators determined that a family member of the complaint had hosted a party at the house on Feb. 22, which was attended by “several youths” aged 16 to 18.

“It is believed the theft occurred during that event. The total value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at approximately $50,000,” police said.

Several of the items stolen hold “deep sentimental” value to the complainant, according to police.

Images released by investigators show that several watches, including a Rolex Oyster Perpetual and Cartier Santos-Dumont, as well as other high-end rings and necklaces, were stolen.

Police are asking pawn shops and jewelry stores in the area to “remain vigilant” and to contact them if anyone attempts to sell suspicious or high-value items matching the description of the stolen property.