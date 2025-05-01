Boy, 17, charged after newspaper delivery man carjacked in Bowmanville

A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a newspaper delivery man was carjacked in Bowmanville last Saturday.

Durham Regional Police Service said a male was sitting in his vehicle at a delivery stop near Clarington and Prince William boulevards when he was approached by two masked suspects.

One of the suspects had a firearm and forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle, police said.

The suspects got in the vehicle and fled the area. Police said the victim was not injured.

Officers responded and located the vehicle travelling west on Highway 401.

Police said the stolen vehicle had exited at Westney Road in Ajax and shortly after, left the road and struck a light pole.

The two suspects fled on foot, prompting officers to engage in a pursuit.

Police said one suspect was arrested while the other was able to evade officers.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with several offences, including robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

Police have not released a description of the outstanding suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.