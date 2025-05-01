Child critically injured after falling from 10th floor balcony in North York, police say

A child is critically injured after falling from a 10th floor balcony at a highrise in North York on Thursday afternoon, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A child is critically injured after falling from a 10th floor balcony at an apartment in North York on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police tell CTV News Toronto that were called to 2801 Jane Street, located east if Driftwood Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers add there is currently nothing to indicate anything criminal in nature with the child’s fall, adding it appears to be an accident.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...