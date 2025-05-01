Man posed as massage therapist and sexually assaulted client: police

Mykola Kuzub, 41, of Vaughan, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

A 41-year-old Vaughan man is facing charges after he allegedly committed sexual assault while posing as a massage therapist.

Police say that the victim attended the suspect’s residence for a massage on March 31.

It is alleged that during the massage the suspect touched the victim for a sexual purpose.

Police say that the suspect was arrested the following day.

“Through investigation, it was learned he is not a registered massage therapist,” a news release issued by York Regional Police on Thursday states. “Investigators are releasing his image as they believe there may be additional victims.”

Police say that the suspect advertised his services online under the names “Nick Sailor” and “Nikolia Kuzub” and was known to target the Russian-speaking community.

Mykola Kuzub, 41, of Vaughan, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police continue to investigate.