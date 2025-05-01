Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s west end, police say

A man in his 50s was found with a stab wound in Toronto's west end on Wednesday, April 30. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man in his 50s is seriously injured after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end on Wednesday night, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue, east of Symington Avenue, just before 7:50 p.m. for reports of a man with a stab wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, they add.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.