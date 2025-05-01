Ontario to table budget on May 15 amid ongoing impacts from tariffs

The Ontario budget will be tabled on May 15, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has confirmed.

Bethlenfalvy announced the date during Question Period at Queen’s Park on Thursday morning, noting that the government is prepared to do “whatever it needs to do to protect Ontario” amid trade tensions with the U.S.

“We need a plan that will help us build more and build faster, a plan that achieves free trade across this great land under the leadership of the premier. Madam speaker, I am pleased to share that on May 15 I will unveil that plan through our government’s 2025 budget,” he said.

During the Ontario election campaign in February, Premier Doug Ford promised to spend $22 billion on infrastructure as part of a stimulus package in response to trade tensions with the U.S.

This will be the first Ontario budget since Trump began implementing tariffs on some Canadian goods shortly after taking office.

Ontario’s fall economic statement had previously projected a small $1.5-billion deficit for 2025-26 with plans for a balanced budget the following year.

That, however, came before Trump’s tariffs were announced.

