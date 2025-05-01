Over 40 road closures ahead of the Toronto Marathon this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Runners are shown in this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matias Delacroix

The annual Toronto Marathon is set to kick off this Sunday, and with that, police are warning drivers to “avoid the area.”

Each year, thousands of runners from over 50 plus countries visit Toronto to compete in the marathon, officials say. Now, in its 48th year, the annual event will feature four races including a full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre run, and a 5-kilometre run/walk.

Officials say all races will continue “regardless of weather conditions.”

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about all 46 road closures this Sunday:

5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Southbound Yonge Street.: Churchill Ave. to Hwy 401

Churchill Ave. to Hwy 401 Northbound Yonge St.: Elmhurst Ave. to Sheppard Ave. East

Elmhurst Ave. to Sheppard Ave. East Elmhurst Ave.: Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St.

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All of Beecroft Rd.: Sheppard Ave. East to Churchill Ave.

Sheppard Ave. East to Churchill Ave. Northbound Beecroft Rd.: Sheppard Ave. East to Poyntz Ave.

Sheppard Ave. East to Poyntz Ave. Poyntz Ave.: Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St.

Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. Churchill Ave.: Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St.

Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. North York Blvd.: Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St.

Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. Parkhome Ave.: Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Yonge St.: Hwy 401 to Eglinton Ave.

Hwy 401 to Eglinton Ave. Southbound ramps to Hwy 401/Yonge St.

7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Southbound Strachan Ave.: Fleet St. to Lake Shore Blvd.

7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Southbound Yonge St.: Eglinton Ave. to Chaplin Cres.

Eglinton Ave. to Chaplin Cres. Westbound Chaplin Cres.: Yonge St. to Oriole Pkwy.

Yonge St. to Oriole Pkwy. Southbound Oriole Pkwy.: Chaplin Cres. to Lonsdale Rd.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound Lonsdale Rd.: Avenue Rd. to Spadina Rd.

Avenue Rd. to Spadina Rd. Northbound Forest Hill Rd.: Lonsdale Rd. to Kilbarry Rd.

Lonsdale Rd. to Kilbarry Rd. Eastbound Kilbarry Rd.: Forest Hill Rd. to Warren Rd.

Forest Hill Rd. to Warren Rd. Southbound Warren Rd.: Kilbarry Rd. to Lonsdale Rd.

Kilbarry Rd. to Lonsdale Rd. Westbound Lonsdale Rd.: Warren Rd. to Spadina Rd.

Warren Rd. to Spadina Rd. Southbound Spadina Rd.: Lonsdale Rd. to Austin Terrace

Lonsdale Rd. to Austin Terrace Westbound Austin Terrace: Spadina Rd. to Walmer Rd.

Spadina Rd. to Walmer Rd. Walmer Rd. / Kendall Ave.: Austin Terrace to MacPherson Ave.

Austin Terrace to MacPherson Ave. Westbound curb lane MacPherson Ave.: Kendall Ave. to Davenport Rd.

Kendall Ave. to Davenport Rd. Northbound curb lane Davenport Rd.: MacPherson Ave. to Dupont St.

MacPherson Ave. to Dupont St. All of Davenport Rd.: Dupont St. to Belmont St.

Dupont St. to Belmont St. All of Belmont St.: Davenport Rd. to Yonge St.

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of Aylmer Ave.: Yonge St. to Rosedale Valley Rd.

Yonge St. to Rosedale Valley Rd. All of Rosedale Valley Rd.: Aylmer Rd. to Bayview Ave.

Aylmer Rd. to Bayview Ave. All of Bayview Ave.: Rosedale Valley Rd. to Lawren Harris Sq.

Rosedale Valley Rd. to Lawren Harris Sq. All of Lawren Harris Sq.: Bayview Ave. to Lower River St.

Bayview Ave. to Lower River St. All of Lower River St.: Bayview Ave. to King St. East

Bayview Ave. to King St. East Eastbound King St. East: Wilkins Ave. to Lower River St.

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All of Sumach St. : King St. East to Eastern Ave.

: King St. East to Eastern Ave. Westbound Eastern Ave. : Sumach St. to Front St. East

: Sumach St. to Front St. East Westbound Front St. East : Eastern Ave. to Wellington St. East

: Eastern Ave. to Wellington St. East Westbound Wellington St. East/West: Front St. East to Bay St.

8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southbound Bay St.: Wellington St. to Lake Shore Blvd.

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Southbound Yonge St.: Chaplin Cres. to Aylmer Rd.

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastbound Marine Parade Dr. : Humber Bay Park Rd. East to Waterfront Dr.

: Humber Bay Park Rd. East to Waterfront Dr. All of Waterfront Dr.: Marine Parade Dr. to Palace Pier Crt.

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastbound curb lane Lake Shore Blvd.: Humber River to Remembrance Dr.

7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound Lake Shore Blvd. : Bay St. to Ontario Dr.

: Bay St. to Ontario Dr. Westbound north curb lane Lake Shore Blvd.: Strachan Ave. to Ontario Dr. (northbound lane open for condo access)