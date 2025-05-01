Police make arrest after video shows suspect shoving shopping cart into e-bike rider

Toronto police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a Danforth Avenue bike lane.

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man after a cyclist riding an e-bike was injured when a shopping cart was pushed into a bike lane on Tuesday in an incident captured on video.

Officials say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in a dedicated bike lane on Danforth Avenue near Monarch Park Avenue.

Police allege the suspect deliberately pushed a shopping cart into the path of a cyclist travelling westbound, causing the rider to fall. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update released Thursday, police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nektarios Manimanakis of Toronto.

He is facing three charges, including mischief endangering life, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Surveillance footage previously obtained by CTV News Toronto appeared to show a suspect pushing the cart forcefully into the lane before walking away without stopping.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.