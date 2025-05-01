‘That was unreal’: Toronto dad sets world record pushing his son in a stroller

The idea came to Brendan Neely while he was out for a run last year, pushing his two sons in a stroller.

“I just thought, ‘Maybe there’s some sort of record or something’,” the Toronto firefighter told CTV News Toronto minutes before his world record attempt on Thursday.

Neely, an accomplished runner and obstacle course racer, set his sights on the Guinness World Record (GWR) for “fastest time running one kilometre while pushing a baby stroller.”

There are a number of criteria that must be followed in order to achieve the record, according to Andy Glass, an official adjudicator from the GWR organization.

“He has to push a living individual – his son who’s going to be safely strapped into the stroller. The stroller cannot be modified in any way shape or form,” Glass said.

“He has to be in constant contact with the stroller for the full one kilometre and he’s not allowed to use the pram to support his body weight. He’s got to push that thing.”

On Thursday morning, at an overcast Downsview Park, cheered on by friends and family, Neely went for the record.

Son Jack was buckled into a Baby Jogger stroller. The company sponsored the record attempt.

“My youngest who’s going to be in the stroller he has no idea what’s going on,” said Neely.

“But my oldest son he’s been my biggest training partner throughout this. He’s a little bummed out he’s not going to be in the hot seat for it.”

The previous Guinness World Record in this category was held by a man from the United Kingdom, who ran one kilometre in three minutes and nineteen seconds while pushing a stroller.

Neely managed to do it in two minutes and fifty-one seconds, setting a new record.

“That was unreal,” he told CTV News Toronto minutes after finishing his run.

“That was smoother than I ever thought. Conditions were great the whole way and Jack was kicking his legs, just having a great time so that was an ideal effort.”

With the world record under his belt, Neely is now getting ready to head to Saudi Arabia next week to a race.

He says he’s also thinking about attempting another stroller running world record, but this time with both of his sons together.

“It’s really so much more than the record. Just the amount of hours I put in with these guys is truly what means the most to me, so it’s been quite the wild ride,” Neely said.