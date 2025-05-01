‘The frustration that it comes from is real:’ Ontario Attorney General stands behind Ford’s comments on judiciary

Attorney General Doug Downey is standing behind remarks made by Premier Doug Ford in which he floated the possibility of electing judges, arguing that the idea came from a place of “frustration” and is not something the provincial government is actually pursuing.

Ford went on a prolonged rant on Wednesday against “terrible, bleeding heart” judges who he claimed are blocking his government’s agenda and are too often soft on crime.

The remarks drew immediate criticism from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which called them “deeply alarming.”

NDP Leader Marit Stiles also weighed in, calling Ford’s remarks “un-Canadian” and urging him to retract them and “stand up for the values Canadians are proud to defend.”

During an unrelated news conference on Thursday, Downey was asked whether he agreed with Ford but seemed to indicate that the premier’s comments on elected judges shouldn’t be taken literally.

“I think the frustration that it comes from is real. He is expressing what we are hearing at doors and hearing from people. It is not something that we are pursuing. But it is important that we go after the offenders, the violent and repeat offenders…” he said.

Ford mused on Wednesday that “maybe” the process of appointing rather than electing judges is the “problem” and that perhaps we should “start electing our judges, holding them accountable.”

Ford also claimed that some judges have a sense of “entitlement” and when it comes to letting out repeat offenders, they lack accountability.

Asked if the comments were dangerous on Thursday, Downey insisted that “everybody knows that judicial independence is a bedrock in a democracy.”

However, at the same time he said that “the level of frustration the constituents and the people we serve boils over into ways that we need to acknowledge.”

“The frustration that people are feeling when they don’t feel safe in their own homes is dangerous because that breaks down the tenets of society when people are not able to feel safe in their own space,” he said. “That is why we are going after the offenders. We are holding them to account. We are putting resources in. We are changing structure. We are going to make justice fair but faster.”

Liberal MPP John Fraser also criticized Ford’s comments during Question Period at Queen’s Park on Thursday, quipping that “we didn’t send the premier to Washington so he could import the U.S. justice system.”

“Is there a reason that the premier wants to undermine confidence in our judges and in our judicial system in this province?” he asked. “Does he want to discredit the courts the way that Donald Trump does? Is he watching that? Is that what he is doing?”

The province announced last week that it would be making changes to the selection process for judges. It did not list electing them as one of the changes.

“I’m looking for somebody who is going to enforce community standards. I’m looking for somebody who understands community, and somebody who will, quite frankly, help protect our communities,” Downey said Wednesday when asked what some of the new criteria will be for selecting judges.