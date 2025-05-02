Arrest made in deadly daylight shooting at Brampton shopping plaza

Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal shooting investigation in Brampton on April 1, 2025.

Police have made an arrest in a deadly daylight shooting at a shopping plaza in Brampton last month.

The incident happened outside the Bramalea Business Centre near Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive at around 1 p.m. on April 1.

Police have previously said that the victim was shot “multiple times” and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that officers arrested 30-year-old Balreet Singh Gill earlier this week and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“Homicides are among the most serious and devastating crimes, leaving lasting impacts on families and communities. These cases are highly complex and demanding, and I commend our dedicated detectives for their unrelenting work. Their efforts have removed a dangerous individual from our streets to face the consequences of his actions,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in the release.

Police have not identified the victim in the homicide.

However, several individuals who spoke with CP24 at the time of the shooting said that he owned a vape shop in the plaza.