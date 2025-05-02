Fog advisory issued for parts of GTA with ‘near-zero’ visibility possible in some areas, Environment Canada says

Toronto is blanketed in fog in this image of the skyline captures on May 2, 2025.

Northern parts of the GTA remain under a fog advisory this morning as Environment Canada warns of potentially hazardous driving conditions.

“Locally dense fog has developed and is expected to persist into early Friday morning before dissipating. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the national weather agency said.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.”

The advisory, which currently includes northern Durham Region, Beaverton, and Uxbridge, was previously issued for Toronto and other areas of the GTA but has since ended.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday, with a daytime high of 18 C.

A similar forecast is excepted on Saturday but the daytime high will drop to about 13 C.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, which will see a high of 14 C, about two degrees cooler than the seasonal average.