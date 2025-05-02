Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 death of infant in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

A 23-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a four-month old girl who was found unresponsive in a Hamilton apartment in 2023.

First responders were dispatched to the apartment on Champlain Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2023 for a report of an infant in medical distress.

They located four-month-old Annaleigh Storey unresponsive.

She was transported to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

At the time of the incident Annaleigh was being cared for by her mother’s boyfriend, according to police.

Investigators spoke to the boyfriend at the time but released him unconditionally while the investigation continued, police say.

Police say that while “preliminary findings raised the possibility the death may be suspicious” at the time, it was not formally classified as a homicide.

In a news release on Friday, police said that investigators recently received an autopsy report which confirmed that the girl did not die from natural causes and determined that criminal charges would be laid.

Police say that 23-year-old Damion Warren-Baker was arrested in Hamilton on Thursday and charged in connection with the homicide.

The charges have not been tested in court.

“Hamilton Police Service continues to extend its deepest condolences to Annaleigh’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” the news release notes.