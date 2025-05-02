Man rescued after small plane loses engine power, crashes into Lake Ontario

Small plane with its parachute deployed crashes into Lake Ontario on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Submitted/Doug Paulson)

A 49-year-old was rescued from Lake Ontario when a plane crashed into the water near Tommy Thompson Park in Toronto’s east end Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the park just before 2:30 p.m. and discovered a small privately owned plane in the water.

Police say the pilot, the lone person on board, was pulled out of the water.

He sustained very minor injuries, police say

Police say the pilot informed them that the aircraft lost engine power as he was on his way to Pembroke, Ont.

He attempted to return to Billy Bishop island airport.

Images submitted to CP24 show the moment the small plane crashed into the waters of Lake Ontario.

Plane crash A small plane with its parachute deployed crashes into Lake Ontario in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Doug Paulson)

It appears the plane involved is the Cirrus SR20, which is the only light aircraft equipped with a parachute system.

Phyl Durdey, CTV News’ aviation specialist, told CP24 the parachute appears to be the aircraft’s ballistic recovery system, which is usually attached to the back.

“If the aircraft has an engine failure or is in distress, what they can do is they can pop, they can pull the handle in the cockpit and deploy the parachute, and it brings the aircraft down, floats it down safely to the ground,” Durdey said.

Parachute What appears to be a parachute is shown in the waters of Lake Ontario on Friday afternoon.

“Having that ballistic parachute deployed, it helps him land anywhere and land safely.”

Durdey credited the recovery parachute system, which he described as “second to none.”

He said the parachute also helped minimize the damage that the plane would have sustained when it hit the water.

“It can save a lot of lives, and it’s a good piece of equipment to have on the aircraft,” Durdey said.