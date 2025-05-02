Second suspect arrested in murder of Markham woman last summer

Ying Zhang is seen in this undated image. Changlin Yang has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with her disappearance. (York Regional Police)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Markham woman whose remains were found in a garbage bin in Kawartha Lakes last summer.

Ying Zhang, 57, was reported missing by her family on July 25 after she failed to return home from work at a wellness centre in the Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road area.

Changlin Yang, 26, was initially charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and forcible confinement but his charges were upgraded to include second-degree murder after Zhang’s remains were found in the area of Palestine and Fenel roads in Kawartha Lakes on July 30.

At the time, police said that they had evidence that Zhang was assaulted at her workplace before she disappeared.

In a news release on Friday, police confirmed that a second individual – 53-year-old Xiao “Fred” Hui Li – was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder in Zhang’s death.

At the same time, the charges against Yang were upgraded to first-degree murder.

Yang has remained in custody since his arrest last summer.

Police say that there are no longer any outstanding suspects in the homicide.