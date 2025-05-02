Six-year-old boy dies after fall from balcony at North York apartment building

A child is critically injured after falling from a 10th floor balcony at a highrise in North York on Thursday afternoon, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A six-year-old boy who fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in North York on Thursday night has died, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 4:25 p.m. after a child fell from a balcony.

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries but did not survive, police said.

“This is a very tragic Incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family, the citizens and first responders who attended to the child after the fall,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Friday.

“The circumstances surrounding the fall are being investigated. At this time, no criminality is suspected.”