Toronto man arrested for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Police say child pornography was allegedly found on devices seized at the suspect’s residence near Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue when a search warrant was executed on April 16.

This came after a user had allegedly uploaded a quantity of child pornography to the internet, police say.

Police say Terrance Gakman,42, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of making child pornography available and one count of luring a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of invitation to sexual touching.

Police say that the suspect is also known to use the following usernames online: