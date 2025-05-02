Union says GM plans to cut shifts at Oshawa, Ont. plant

GM workers use human assisted automation to weld vehicle doors at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The union representing auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont. says the company is planning to reduce shifts, citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Unifor, which represents about 3,000 employees at the Oshawa facility, said the shift reduction is “reckless” and that the move will “ripple through” the auto parts supplier network.

It is not immediately clear how many jobs will be impacted.

GM said it will return to a two-shift operation “in light of forecast demand and the evolving trade environment.”

“These changes will help support a sustainable manufacturing footprint as GM reorients the Oshawa plant to build more trucks in Canada for Canadian customers,” the company said in a statement released Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.