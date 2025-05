A vehicle is shown submerged near the Lakefront Promenade in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene after a cube van ended up submerged near a boat launch in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Lakefront Promenade, which is south of Cawthra Road and Lake Shore Road just before 6 a.m.

Images from the scene show a white cube van that is nearly fully submerged in the waters of Lake Ontario, with only the top of the vehicle visible.

It is not clear how the vehicle ended up in the lake or whether anyone was inside at the time.