‘Welcome relief’: Toronto to see reprieve from cool, damp weather with high of 18 C on Friday

After a foggy start, Friday is shaping up to offer some relief from the cool, wet weather Toronto has seen over the last few days, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

The city will see a high of 18 C on Friday, about two degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

“Friday is offering a welcome relief from the recent cool and damp weather,” Coulter said.

Much of the GTA, including Toronto, was under a fog advisory earlier this morning, with Environment Canada warning of “near-zero visibility” in some areas.

“Early morning fog has dissipated,” Coulter said. “Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind.

”Showers are expected to return overnight Friday and will linger into Saturday morning, he added.

When the rain clears, Saturday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a light wind and a high of 13 C.

Sunday will bring “some sun with seasonably cool” weather, Coulter said, before the rain “creeps back in” on Sunday night.

A high of 14 C is in the forecast for Sunday, while rain and seasonable temperatures return for the start of the work week on Monday and Tuesday.