2 drivers in hospital after crash on Hwy 427 brings down hydro pole and traffic lights

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Two people are in hospital following a crash on the southbound exit ramp from Highway 427 at Renforth Drive, Saturday morning.

Toronto police say the collision happened shortly after 10 a.m., adding that one of the vehicles struck a post, taking down a hydro pole and two traffic lights.

It’s unclear the extent of the driver’s injuries but police say Renforth Drive is closed in both directions while emergency crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing news story, check here for updates...