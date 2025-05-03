2 drivers in hospital after crash on Hwy 427 brings down hydro pole and traffic lights

Two people are in hospital following a crash on the southbound exit ramp from Highway 427 at Renforth Drive, Saturday morning.
Toronto police say the collision happened shortly after 10 a.m., adding that one of the vehicles struck a post, taking down a hydro pole and two traffic lights.
It’s unclear the extent of the driver’s injuries but police say Renforth Drive is closed in both directions while emergency crews responded to the scene.
This is a developing news story, check here for updates...
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 3, 2025
Hwy 427 at Renforth Dr
10:22 a.m.
- On the Renforth Drive S/B exit ramp
- 2 Vehicles involved
- One vehicle into a post
- Both drivers being transported to hospital by Medics
- Renforth closed in both directions
- 1 hydro pole and 2 traffic lights down#GO914141
^lb pic.twitter.com/qqvbNtpn6P