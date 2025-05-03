Daylight stabbing near Kensington market sends man in 20s to hospital

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight Saturday afternoon, police say.
In a post to social media, Toronto police say crews were called to the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. for reports that a man has been stabbed.
Police say the victim made his way to a nearby business to seek help.
Paramedics transported him to hospital and confirmed to CTV News Toronto that his injures are believed to be serious and “life-threatening.”
No suspect description has been released at this time but an investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
