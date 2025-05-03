ADVERTISEMENT

Daylight stabbing near Kensington market sends man in 20s to hospital

By Jermaine Wilson

Toronto police say they were called to the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue for reports that a man has been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight Saturday afternoon, police say.

In a post to social media, Toronto police say crews were called to the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. for reports that a man has been stabbed.

Police say the victim made his way to a nearby business to seek help.

Paramedics transported him to hospital and confirmed to CTV News Toronto that his injures are believed to be serious and “life-threatening.”

No suspect description has been released at this time but an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.