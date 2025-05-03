Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North York: police

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North York on Friday May 2, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating reports of a late-night shooting that left one man injured and rushed to hospital Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Weston Road and Bradstock Road around 11:05 p.m., police said in a social media post.

When they arrived, they say they found a male victim suffering from injuries.

He was then rushed to hospital via emergency trauma run, though police later confirmed his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

Police say road closures are currently in place as they continue to investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police at 416-808-2222.’