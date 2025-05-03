Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police are investigating reports of a late-night shooting that left one man injured and rushed to hospital Friday night.
The incident happened in the area of Weston Road and Bradstock Road around 11:05 p.m., police said in a social media post.
When they arrived, they say they found a male victim suffering from injuries.
He was then rushed to hospital via emergency trauma run, though police later confirmed his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”
Police say road closures are currently in place as they continue to investigate the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police at 416-808-2222.’
