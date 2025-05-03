Police investigating early morning shooting in Hamilton believed to be ‘targeted’

Police tape is drawn in the parking lot Chattanooga, Tenn. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Hamilton police are investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the city’s east end.

Officers say they were called to the area of Rymal Road East and Whitedeer Road at approximately shortly before 5 a.m. after responding to a 911 call and finding evidence of gunfire.

No injuries have been reported but investigators believe the incident was not random and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, or dash cam video from the area at the time is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883.