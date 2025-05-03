Stolen pickup truck rams police cruiser near Lake Shore Boulevard, driver arrested after foot chase

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say a man is in custody after a stolen pickup truck was driven “erratically,” striking a police scout car and another vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident began shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Springhurst Avenue and Jameson Avenue, where officers spotted the stolen vehicle allegedly driving dangerously.

Before fleeing the area, police say the vehicle, solely occupied by one individual, struck a scout car and another vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was later found in the Gladstone Avenue and Dundas Street West area. They add the driver abandoned the truck and ran eastbound on Dundas Street.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested the suspect and confirm there were no reported injuries.

Police have not provided a description or released the identity of the driver.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...