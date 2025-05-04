Crash closes stretch of Highway 11 in both directions

A reported crash Sunday afternoon closed a segment of Highway 11 in both directions between Barrie and Orillia.

In a social media alert at 3:49 p.m., OPP stated that Highway 11 northbound and southbound had closed between Line 12 and Line 14 in Oro-Medonte following a collision.

Police and emergency crews were remaining at the scene diverting traffic via Sideroad 15 and 16 East and Ridge Road East.

As of around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening, the southbound direction of the highway had reopened.

Upon driving in the area of the reported crash, CTV News observed a black transport van rolled over into the ditch on the northbound side of the highway between Line 12 and Line 13. OPP officers and evidence tags were also observed at the scene.

A photo supplied to CTV News shows a blue sedan at the scene with deployed airbags.

Note: This is a developing news story. We will provide updates when they become available.