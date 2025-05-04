Nearly $200K of cocaine, fentanyl seized in drug trafficking investigation

Provincial police reported late Saturday evening that a months-long drug trafficking investigation led them to arresting two suspects and seizing large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl this week in southern Ontario.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, officers from the detachment’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) began the investigation in the fall of 2024.

Police say a series of search warrants were executed in Barrie, Orangeville, Brampton, Churchill and Niagara Falls between this past Wednesday and Thursday. Involved police units included the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) unit, OPP Central Region’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine unit, and CSCU’s from the Huronia West, Collingwood, Orillia and Dufferin detachments.

Police confirm that more than 2,000 grams of cocaine and more than 100 grams of fentanyl were seized, exceeding $192,000 in value.

A 37-year-old man from Orangeville and a 32-year-old woman from Barrie were arrested in the investigation, both charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl. The Orangeville man was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Both were held in custody pending a bail court appearance in Barrie.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.