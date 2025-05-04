Police searching for suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a girl in midtown Toronto, committed an indecent act

Images of a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act in midtown Toronto on May 3. (TPS photo)

Toronto police are searching for a male who allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl and committed an indecent act in midtown Toronto over the weekend.

The incident happened on May 3 in the Rosedale-Moore Park neighbourhood, near Mt. Pleasant Road an Elm Avenue, just north of Rosedale Valley Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 10 a.m.

Investigators say a girl was walking southbound on the Scarth Road Pathway, south of Crescent Road, when a suspect allegedly pulled down his pants, exposed himself to her, and committed an undisclosed indecent act.

He is described as a male, in his 20s and five-foot-eight with a thin build and brown braided hair and wearing glasses.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, black socks, white running shoes, and riding an electric scooter.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.