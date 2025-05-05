Canada’s Wonderland accused of ‘drip pricing’ by Competition Bureau

Canada's Wonderland is seen in this undated photo. (Bryann Aguilar)

Canada’s Wonderland is being accused of “drip pricing” by the Competition Bureau, which alleges the popular Toronto-area theme park advertised “misleading prices” online.

In a news release issued Monday, the federal watchdog said Wonderland marketed park tickets “and a variety of other items” at a lower price than what customers actually have to pay.

“The bureau alleges that Wonderland is advertising prices that do not include a mandatory fixed fee of $0.99, $6.99, $8.99, or $9.99,” the agency stated.

The bureau argued that Wonderland “has made, and continues to make,” false or misleading price claims by advertising lower prices without including those processing fees.

As a result, the bureau said it has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal to force Wonderland to stop the “deceptive” marketing practice, pay a penalty, and issue restitution to affected consumers.

We are suing Canada’s Wonderland for allegedly advertising park tickets and a variety of other items at a lower price than what consumers actually have to pay online.



“Canadians should always be able to trust the initial advertised price. We’re taking action against Wonderland because misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers,” Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell said in a news release.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Wonderland said the allegations made by the bureau are “unfounded.”

“Under Canadian law, ‘drip pricing’ refers to the practice of promoting something at one price, while concealing the real price from consumers until later in the purchasing process. Canada’s Wonderland does not engage in this practice,” a statement issued by the park read, in part.

Last year, the bureau won a deceptive marketing case against Cineplex for alleged “drip pricing.” The movie chain was ordered to pay a $39 million fine, a decision it has since appealed.