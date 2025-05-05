TTC pushing back planned nightly subway closures for Leafs home games this week

Toronto Maple Leafs fans cheer outside Scotiabank Arena ahead of NHL playoff action against the Ottawa Senators in Toronto on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In an effort to accommodate Leafs fans travelling to and from Scotiabank Arena, the TTC says it will be altering plans to shut down subway service early this week.

“On Mon., May 5 and Wed., May 7, subway service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations will continue until midnight, with the TTC delaying scheduled track work to ensure fans leaving Leafs games and celebrations have a seamless subway service,” the transit agency said in a news release.

“For those travelling after midnight, the TTC will be running a frequent shuttle bus service stopping at all stations along the route.”

On May 6 and May 8, scheduled track work will resume and subway service between these stations will end at 11 p.m.

The TTC noted that it is rolling out extra service for Leafs home games.

“Extra subway trains will be running on Line 1 Yonge-University, ensuring that fans can easily travel to and from the game,” the TTC said.

“There will also be additional TTC staff at Union Station to assist customers, answer questions, and manage crowds, ensuring a smooth experience for all travellers.”

The transit agency said “a high volume of fans” are expected in Toronto’s downtown core tonight as the Leafs kick off Round 2 of their NHL playoff run in Toronto against the Florida Panthers.

The TTC said as a result, “some streets may be closed, resulting in potential route diversions.”

“The TTC is committed to keeping customers informed about work and events that impact service, as well as alternate route options,” the news release read.