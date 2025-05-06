Quebec man now facing nearly 150 charges in connection with vehicle thefts, stabbings and police pursuits across the GTA

Carl Chateauvert, 34, of Quebec, is shown in this handout photo. Chateauvert is facing nearly 150 charges in connection with an auto theft investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

A Quebec man previously charged with the theft of police equipment from a motor vehicle is now facing nearly 150 charges in connection with a rash of violent and property-related crimes across the GTA, including multiple stabbings.

Police took the suspect into custody on Friday and charged him with three offences in the theft of police equipment from a parked motor vehicle near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue on April 30.

However, police say that investigators were subsequently able to link the same suspect to a series of thefts from motor vehicles across the GTA that was the subject of an ongoing investigation being led by the 51 Division Major Crime Unit.

It is alleged that the suspect used different aliases to evade police and was also involved in multiple vehicle pursuits in the GTA, including in downtown Toronto.

Police have also charged the same suspect in connection with two stabbings.

The first incident took place near Kingston and Galloway roads in Scarborough on Jan. 29 and left two men injured. One of the victims was ultimately taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The second stabbing took place in the vicinity of Carleton and Parliament streets on May 1.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result.

Police say that officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Yonge and Wellesley streets area on May 2 and seized items and identification connected to the theft from motor vehicle investigation.

Carl Chateauvert, 34, of Quebec, is now facing a total of 115 criminal charges in Toronto and 28 additional charges in connection with incidents that are alleged to have taken place in Quebec and in other parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

The charges he is facing in Toronto including aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and 39 counts of failing to comply with a release order, among others.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims.