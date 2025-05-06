‘This guy drives me nuts:’ Doug Ford expresses frustration with Donald Trump as trade tensions persist

Ontario’s premier went off script and pushed for national unity ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Doug Ford was delivering prepared remarks at the Skills Ontario Competition in Etobiocoke when he touched on Trump’s trade war and the need for unity.

“This guy drives me nuts. I just get wound up…Here I go. Off my speech,” Ford said with a laugh. “You see this guy on TV, ‘We don’t need Canada.’ Really?” the premier went on, noting how dependent the U.S. is on, among other things, Ontario’s power and critical minerals.

“We have a prime minister down there, and he’s going to be sitting down and he’s going to give it everything he can. This is a time to unite the country. Not people saying, ‘Oh, I’m leaving the country’…we have to be a united Canada together to fight President Trump’s tariffs.”

His remarks come one day after Alberta Premier Danielle smith told reporters that she would hold a referendum on provincial separation next year if citizens collect the required number of signatures to trigger the vote.

Carney, who led the Liberals to form a minority government following last week’s federal election, has said he expects his conversations with Trump to be “difficult, but constructive” as the trade war enters its third month.

The president hit Canada with a blanket 25 per cent tariff on all imports in March, but provided an exemption days later for goods compliant with the existing North American trade pact. Canada is also facing tariffs on aluminum and automobiles and has since responded with its own reciprocal levies.

Ford has been vocal during the trade dispute, appearing frequently on the airwaves south of the border to tout the importance of American-Canadian commerce.

In an interview with CNN following his speech in Etobicoke, Ford said while he doesn’t expect to see “any deals signed today” following the Carney-Trump meeting, he’s optimistic about its outcome.

“I believe that they will have a great relationship…I am confident that they are both business minded people. I know Prime Minister Carney worked in New York. So they have a relationship and they are going to continue building a rewarding business relationship and partnership moving forward, I am very confident in that,” Ford said.

Ford’s Progressive Conservatives won their third straight majority government in February. In calling the snap election, Ford warned that the trade war could cost 500,000 jobs and underscored that his government needed a new mandate if it was forced to spend billions of dollars in stimulus.

“Our government has a plan to protect Ontario and I’ve always said we’re going to protect our workers, we’re going to protect their jobs, we’re going to protect communities and families and I will not spare a penny to do it,” he said, while announcing the government was adding an additional $1 billion to the province’s existing skills development fund.

The province is set to unveil their budget on May 15 and although it remains to be seen what sector specific funding will be announced in the face of Trump’s tariffs, the government has already announced a tax credit for manufacturers and tax deferrals for businesses.