TTC’s 200-series bus routes back for the season starting on Sunday

Taking public transit to some of Toronto’s most popular parks and attractions will be easier starting this Sunday with the launch of the TTC’s annual seasonal bus routes.

The enhanced service will be offered along 200-series routes, which will be distinctly identified with white and pink branding on maps, station signage, and stop poles.

(1/4) Starting May 11, our seasonal routes are back for the summer, making it easier to travel to the Toronto Zoo, Bluffer’s Park, and Cherry Beach. 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/Orc1dByocQ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) May 6, 2025

One of the highlights of this year’s program include dedicated service to the Toronto Zoo, which will connect riders to and from Rouge Hill GO Station and the Toronto Zoo via Port Union Road and Sheppard Avenue East. This service will operate every 20 minutes on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Starting on June 22, weekday service to the zoo will be bumped up to every 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The 201 Bluffer’s Park, a weekend service that will also be running every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Kennedy Station and Bluffer’s Park, and the 202 Cherry Beach routes will also be back in service starting on Sunday.

The 202 Cherry Beach route is being restored to meet the demand for more public transit to Cherry Beach, the Waterfront, and event venues in the Port Lands during summer months. Buses on this route will run every 30 minutes on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and every 20 minutes on weeknights from 7 p.m. until a final departure from Cherry Beach at 10:20 p.m. On weekends, 202 Cherry Beach buses will operate every 20 minutes between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m.

People will also be able to locate new parks and other destinations on the new Ookwemin Minising island in the Port Lands thanks to updated destination signs.In June, the 203 High Park route will make its return, providing riders with weekend and holiday service to the High Park area. Buses on this route will operate between High Park Station and High Park from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

More information about TTC seasonal routes and schedules can be found online.