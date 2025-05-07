‘Out of control’ wildfire hits areas of Newfoundland

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, N.L., on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A “large” and “out of control” wildfire is currently burning in areas of Newfoundland, the provincial RCMP reports.

Provincial government resources and firefighters are responding to the fire near Badger Lake Wednesday. The RCMP’s public advisory states that motorists can expect possible road closures in the area.

#RCMPNL advises the public of a large wildfire currently burning out of control near Badger Lake. Provincial Gov resources and firefighters are responding. Please avoid the area at this time. Motorists can expect possible road closures in the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/SPHPfiIv4Z — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) May 7, 2025

According to provincial government’s website, forest fire season this year is considered to be between April 24 and Sept. 30 in Newfoundland, and from May 15 to Sept. 30 in Labrador.

In July 2024, Labrador experienced its largest ever evacuation because of massive wildfires in the region. More than 7,000 residents were forced to leave Labrador City after a fire grew from 400 to 14,000 hectares.