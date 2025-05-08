3 Toronto-area casinos facing more than $150K in fines after allegedly allowing minors to gamble, AGCO says

Outside of the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto. (doublespace photography)

Three Toronto-area casinos are facing penalties after failing to prevent underage patrons from gambling “on multiple occasions,” the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says.

In a news release on Thursday, the AGCO said it slapped $151,000 in penalties to Great Canadian Entertainment after finding minors allegedly got inside the casino floors and occasionally partook in gambling activities on four different occasions. They allege this happened twice at the Great Canadian Casino in Toronto, once at the Casino Ajax and once at Pickering Casino Resort.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto faces a fine of $51,000, while the remaining casinos each face a $50,000 penalty.

“Ontario casino operators have an obligation to ensure minors are not able to access casino floors or activities such as slot machines or table games. The AGCO will continue to monitor and hold all casino operators accountable for fulfilling this important role,” Dr. Karin Schnarr, the AGCO’s CEO, said in the release.

The AGCO did not provide further details about how many minors were involved or when these incidents allegedly took place.

“This enforcement action underscores the AGCO’s dedication to protecting youth and other vulnerable individuals,” the commission said.

Under the AGCO’s Standards, casinos are required to ensure only eligible patrons are inside of their facilities and must prevent access to anyone under 19, unless they are an employee.

Additionally, casino employees are required to have “the necessary competence, skills, experience and training” to perform their job’s duties, which includes ensuring guests are of legal age.

Last month, the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto was hit with an $120,000 fine after the AGCO allegedly found staff failed to detect a cheating scheme involving two dealers and a “group of patrons.”

The AGCO adds that any casino operator facing a monetary penalty can appeal it to the Licence Appeal Tribunal, an adjudicative and independent tribunal.