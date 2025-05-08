A ‘jam-packed drive’: Gardiner lane restrictions snarl morning commute

Cars are backed up on the east Gardiner Expressway thanks to lane restrictions this morning.

The morning commute into the downtown core may be slower than usual on Thursday and Friday thanks to lane reductions on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway.

The city says the eastbound Gardiner will be reduced to a minimum of two lanes during the day and one lane overnight between Islington Avenue and Park Lawn Road to accommodate “emergency pavement repairs to the shoulder.”

“The shoulder is currently being used as a live lane of traffic while critical repairs take place on five bridges along or over the Gardiner Expressway between Highway 427 and the Humber River,” the city said in an email to CP24.

The eastbound lane reductions will be in place until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

CP24 Traffic Specialist Lisa Morales described Thursday’s commute as a “jam-packed drive.”

“(A) frustrating drive, no doubt, heading into downtown on the east Gardiner,” Morales said Thursday. “I’ve actually been suggesting you don’t even take it.”

Alternative routes into the city this morning include Lake Shore Boulevard or The Queensway, she noted.

Earlier this month, the city announced a long-term lane closure along a stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway. The westbound lanes of the highway have been reduced from four lanes to three between Park Lawn Road and Grand Avenue for approximately one year to accommodate the bridge repairs.