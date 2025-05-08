One person shot in Mississauga, two nearby schools under hold-and-secure orders

Police are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation in Mississauga on May 8.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries and two nearby schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders after a daylight shooting in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the vicinity of Lundene Road, which is north of Royal Windsor Drive.

Aerial footage from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a portion of a residential street in the area.

Police say St. Helen Elementary School and Clarkson Secondary School are under hold-and-secure orders.

No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.