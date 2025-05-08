Parts of GTA under frost advisory but temperature could hit 25 C next week

A person walks along the boardwalk with their dog on a cool spring day in Toronto on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA ahead of what is expected to be a roller coaster swing in temperatures over the next few days.

The frost advisory covers northern Durham and northern York regions, as well as Caledon.

The weather agency says that temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark in those communities overnight and into early Friday morning.

In Toronto, Environment Canada says that the temperature will also plunge but will only reach a low of 3 C overnight, making frost less likely.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the advisory states.

While temperatures are expected to be frigid to the star day on Friday, it likely won’t last.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16 C by later in the day, along with sunny skies.

On Saturday and Sunday the GTA is expected to see more sun with highs of 19 C and 17 C in the forecast, respectively.

Environment Canada says that the temperature could rise further on Monday when it is forecasting a summer-like high of 25 C.