Police make arrest in armed robbery at Port Credit retail store

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store in Port Credit over the weekend.
It happed at a store in the Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street area on Sunday morning.
Police say a suspect entered the store at around 8:15 a.m. with his face covered, proceeded to point a firearm at a worker and make a demand for cash.
The suspect fled the store on foot, however police say officers were able to locate him a short distance away and take him into custody.
Police say that during the arrest, officers located a firearm and ammunition.
Kevan Smith, of no fixed address, has been charged with nine offences, including robbery and careless use of a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.
Police say that the time of his arrest Smith was on probation for a previous violent offence.