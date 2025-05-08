Police make arrest in armed robbery at Port Credit retail store

Kevan Smith, 34, of no fixed address, is shown on the left. A firearm seized in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Mississauga is shown on the right.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store in Port Credit over the weekend.

It happed at a store in the Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street area on Sunday morning.

Police say a suspect entered the store at around 8:15 a.m. with his face covered, proceeded to point a firearm at a worker and make a demand for cash.

The suspect fled the store on foot, however police say officers were able to locate him a short distance away and take him into custody.

Police say that during the arrest, officers located a firearm and ammunition.

Kevan Smith, of no fixed address, has been charged with nine offences, including robbery and careless use of a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say that the time of his arrest Smith was on probation for a previous violent offence.