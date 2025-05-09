Are you travelling to Florida to watch the Leafs in the playoffs? We want to hear why

Fans react to a Maple Leafs goal as they take in first-round NHL playoff hockey action between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs at a tailgate event outside Scotiabank Area, in Toronto on Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The third game of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers playoff series heads south of the border on Friday and resale tickets are a fraction of a cost of what they typically go for in Toronto.

Based on StubHub’s current pricing, the cheapest pair of tickets for Friday night’s game at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. are up for $93 each in the 300-level (and that’s in Canadian dollars). Some of the priciest resale tickets—at $1,301 a pop—would get fans right behind the Panthers bench at centre ice.

The cost is comparable for Game 4 with starting prices at $100 per seat.

Should the series against the defending Stanley Cup champions make it to Game 5 in Toronto, a pair of resale tickets would set fans back a whopping $484 each in the 300-section as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday. For third row seats at the centre-line, seated behind the two teams, fans would be looking at $2,859 per ticket, while two front-row seats are currently going for $7,024 each.

It appears as though the cost of being a Leafs fan at home is far more expensive, so are Torontonians taking the plunge to head to the U.S. to catch their team in the playoffs? If that’s you, CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you.

Why are you going down to Florida for the game? How are you getting there? Are you going to attend both games? How much is the whole trip costing you? Did you decide to travel to Florida to save money on the cost of tickets?

Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto and CP24 story.