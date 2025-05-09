Convicted gun trafficker on the run since 2020 arrested in the U.S.

43-year-old Kamar Cunningham, also known as “Kid” or “Damion Thompson” arrested in Atlanta allegedly trafficking firearms (BOLO photos).

A Toronto man convicted in one of the city’s largest firearms trafficking investigations has been arrested in the United States after nearly four years on the run, police say.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said that 43-year-old Kamar Cunningham, also known as “kid” or “Damion Thompson,” was taken into custody by U.S. Marshal authorities in the Atlanta, Georgia region earlier this week.

Cunningham was convicted back in 2020 for multiple firearm trafficking offences stemming from a probe called “Project Patton,” a major Toronto police investigation that targeted the Five Point Generalz street gang. The nine-month operation involved more than 800 officers and resulted in 75 arrests and the seizure of 78 firearms.

TPS Seized firearms are seen on display during a Toronto Police Service press conference which took place across the GTA on Thursday, in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Goffin (Peter Goffin/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

At the time, officials estimated the guns to have a street value between “roughly $200,000 to $390,000.”

He was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison on May 4, 2021 but failed to appear in court for the decision.

At the time of his arrest, Cunningham was the 17th most wanted fugitive in Canada on a list run by the BOLO Program.

Kamar Cunningham Previous images of Cunningham released by Toronto police (TPS photos).

A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest.

In a news release issued on Friday, Toronto police thanked the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bolo Program, and Toronto Crime Stoppers for their assistance in the case.

Cunningham remains in U.S. custody and is awaiting extradition to Canada.

He is the seventh person included on the BOLO program’s top 25 fugitive list to be arrested since its release in December.

In January, Toronto police arrested Phillip Grant in connection with a double shooting in Etobicoke in 2022. Grant was the fifth most wanted suspect on the list.