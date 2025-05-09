Toronto road closures this Mother’s Day for Sporting Life 10K

Multiple road closures in Toronto this Sunday may make it harder to get around the city for Mother’s Day.

The annual Sporting Life 10K starts near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue at 7:30 a.m. and finishes south of Exhibition Place at 11:30 a.m.

Road closures will be in effect before the two-hour event gets started, including on Yonge Street between Lawrence and Davisville avenues at 4 a.m. That closure will extend to Wellington Street at 6:30 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard West, between British Columbia Road and Bathurst Street, will also be closed as of 4 a.m., in addition to Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West and Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Other road closures starting at 6:30 a.m. include Wellington Street West between Yonge and Bay streets, Bay Street between Wellington Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West, and the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Yonge and Bathurst streets.

TTC service in the area will be impacted by the road closures.