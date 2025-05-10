Pedestrian struck on Highway 404, another reported walking in live lanes on DVP

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries late Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404.
The incident happened shortly at approximately 11:39 p.m. north of Sheppard Avenue, officials wrote in a post to social media.
When they arrived on scene, they say the victim, an adult male, was transported in serious, life-threatening condition.
Roughly 20 minutes earlier, police also received reports of a separate incident involving a pedestrian on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) southbound near Highway 401.
The man was reportedly seen walking in a live lane of traffic wearing a black shirt and red pants.
Police urged drivers to use caution in the area as officers responded.
