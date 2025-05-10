ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian struck on Highway 404, another reported walking in live lanes on DVP

By Jermaine Wilson

Toronto police investigating serious collision after man was struck on Highway 404 (CP24 photo).

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries late Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404.

The incident happened shortly at approximately 11:39 p.m. north of Sheppard Avenue, officials wrote in a post to social media.

When they arrived on scene, they say the victim, an adult male, was transported in serious, life-threatening condition.

Roughly 20 minutes earlier, police also received reports of a separate incident involving a pedestrian on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) southbound near Highway 401.

The man was reportedly seen walking in a live lane of traffic wearing a black shirt and red pants.

Police urged drivers to use caution in the area as officers responded.