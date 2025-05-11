Motorcyclist killed in late-night Brampton crash

Peel paramedics say one person has died following a motorcycle collision in Brampton Saturday night (CP24 photo).

One person has died following a collision involving a motorcycle in Brampton late Saturday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Chrysler Drive and Corporation Drive just before 11 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a male motorcyclist suffering from severe head trauma.

Peel paramedics say they transported the victim to a local hospital, where they later succumb to their injuries.

Another vehicle was located at the scene where officials confirmed that driver remained on site.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.