Police seize $185K in suspected drugs in northwestern Ont. trafficking probe

Ontario Provincial Police along with the Winnipeg Police Service and Treaty Three Police seized approximately 370 grams of suspected cocaine, 350 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 235 oxycodone tablets, 3,000 hydromorphone tablets, and $5,630 in cash from a residence and vehicle in Kenora, Ont., on May 6, 2025. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

A 64-year-old northern Ontario man is facing drug trafficking charges after a two-month investigation led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs in Kenora, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) – including its Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Kenora detachment – alongside the Winnipeg Police Service and Treaty Three Police, launched the investigation in March 2025 into alleged drug trafficking in Kenora and surrounding areas.

On May 6, officers arrested the accused and executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle, seizing “offence-related property.” Police recovered approximately 370 grams of suspected cocaine, 350 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 235 oxycodone tablets, 3,000 hydromorphone tablets, and $5,630 in cash.

“The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $185,000,” the OPP said in a news release.

Authorities emphasized their ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

“The OPP and partners remain committed to protecting our communities and keeping dangerous drugs out of North West Region,” authorities said in a related social media post.

As a result, the Kenora local faces four counts of drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was remanded into custody and had another scheduled court appearance on Friday.

“Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously,” said police.