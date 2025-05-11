Week two of junior hockey player sexual assault trial sees marathon cross examination

Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart arrive at the courthouse in London, Ont. on May 9, 2025. (Source: Pool)

The second week in the sexual assault trial of five former world junior hockey players wrapped up on Friday.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in London, Ont., in 2018.

The week started with the prosecution wrapping up it’s questioning of E.M., the complainant in the case.

When asked by Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham how she was feeling in the moments of the alleged assault, E.M. said “I felt, it’s a weird feeling of just my mind kind of separating itself from my body. I just remember the way I pictured that night, and it felt as if my mind kind of floated to the top corner of the ceiling and I just started watching everything happen... I just didn’t feel like I had any control, I didn’t feel like I had a choice.”

Michael McLeod’s lawyer was the first defence attorney to question E.M.

It was brought to the jury’s attention that at the time of the alleged assaults, E.M. had a boyfriend - the two are still together and plan to marry in August.

Humphrey also suggested it was E.M. who asked for more of the men to be brought back to the room for a “wild night.”

On the eigth day of the trial, defence attorney Megan Savard, representing Carter Hart, suggested E.M. took on the “persona of a porn star” while in room 209 at the Delta hotel.

“I don‘t have memory of offering that up, but based on the persona I was trying to use to cope, [it] could be possible,” said E.M.

On Friday, the third defence attory began questioning E.M. Daniel Brown, representing Alex Formenton, alternated between showing E.M. video clips of Jack’s bar the night of June 18, 2018, and copies of her statements to police days later and to Hockey Canada as part of a separate investigation in 2022.

Using the videos and statements to attack E.M.’s credibility and the reliability of her testimony, Brown explained to the court the chronology of what was seen on the video clips was different from what she said to investigators.

The trial continues on May 12.